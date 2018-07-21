NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC – It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of James Power Rogers on April 3, 2018 at North Myrtle Beach at the age of 72 years.

Jim resided at Dock Holidays Marina on his beloved Dilligaf. Jim was a graduate of Camden Military College and received his B.A. from Wofford College. He served in the U.S. Air Force then went on to pursue a career as a special agent of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) until his retirement.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, Henry Morgan and Anne Rogers, his grandson Chesley Rumbolt, and neice Elizabeth Courson. He is survived by his daughters: Marilyn Rumbolt (Wade), Mary Katherine Tinsley, Marie Stephens (Andy), and Charlotte Hall. Grandchildren: Jaime, Christian, Maddie, Jake, Callan, Gabi, Jackson,and Maddie.

Siblings: Sarah (Wing) Courson, Morgan Rogers (Shirley), Andrew Rogers (Emily), as well as a large circle of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many wonderful friends. Rest peacefully!

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the emergency services, all of the wonderful people who have been here for us, sent messages, and phone calls. Your support is very much appreciated.

—Sincerely from the family

A Memorial Service will take place at 2:00 p.m. on July 17th, 2018 at St. Paul Methodist Church Cemetery in Little Rock, Dillon County, S.C.

Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon, SC is assisting the family.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com.

Please Share





