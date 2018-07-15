District Four Board Accepts Local Board Approved Courses

The Dillon District Four Board of Trustees approved the Local Board Approved Courses for 2018-2019 at their June meeting.

These courses will be submitted to the State Department of Education.

The list of courses is as follows:

Introduction to Algebra I, Introduction to English I, Introduction to English II, Introduction to Biology I. JROTC, Conduct , Homework, ESOL, Math Enrichment, Athletic Business Management, Digital Video, Broadcast Journalism, Introduction to US History, Public Speaking, Success for All, Computer Basic/Computer Learning, Multi-Cultural Studies, Health and Physical Education, ACT Prep, Credit Recovery , Media Skills, Living Environment (Science), Global Studies (History), ELA Enrichment, STEM Course (Launch for grades 4-5), STEM Course (Computer Science for grade 6), History of Vietnam War, Intensive Reading, Team/Individual Sports, Two Dimensional Art I, Fire Fighter 3, and After School Enrichment.