The Latta 12u Ponytails won the District 1 Championship game, against Loris, on Thursday, June 21, 2018. Other teams represented in the District Tournament were Conway, Loris, Marion, Mullins, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, and Surfside. Latta 12u Ponytails will now be heading to Seneca, SC, for a week, to compete in the State Tournament. Congrats on your win ladies, and best of luck in your upcoming tournament! (Contributed Photo)