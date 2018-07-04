Foundations Karate Competes

Foundations Karate of Lake View, SC, recently had Students Charlene Bullock and Maddison Strickland and their Instructor Master Courtney H. Scott to travel to Atlanta, Ga to compete in the 50th Battle of Atlanta Karate Competition. Each competitor earned placements in several of their respective divisions. This was Maddison’s first year competing at this national tournament. Charlene has competed three years on a national level. Master Courtney Scott is currently ranked first in the nation in several of her divisions. We are proud of their dedication and hard work. They have done an outstanding job representing their team, families, and community. Congratulations Foundations Karate Competition Team on your achievements! (Contributed Photo)



