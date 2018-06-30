Death Being Treated As Homicide

On Tuesday, June 26, 2018 just after 8:00 a.m., Dillon County EMS and the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Mockingbird Loop in Dillon in reference to a death, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival at the location a person was located in a residence deceased and the Dillon County Coroner was dispatched to the scene. The preliminary findings surrounding the death appeared to be suspicious in nature, and the investigatio was being treated as a homicide investigation. Sled Crime Scene was called in to assist with processing the scene.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the deceased as Preston Benjamin, a 62-year-old black male.

Benjamin was killed at his residence, according to Arnettte, and the case remains under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon County Coroner’s Office. If anyone has any information related to this crime, you are asked to contact Investigator Shannon Grainger or Allan Rogers with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.



Please Share





