Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Telephone Scam

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office has received some complaints from citizens stating they have been receiving calls from a person stating that they are with the Social Security Administration and that they were overpaid and had to return the money, according to Captain Cliff Arnette.

The caller would then give instructions on how to wire the money to them.

This is a scam and please do not give out any of your personal information or send any money, said Arnette.

If you have received a call related to this and you have concerns about the call or were scammed, contact your local law enforcement agency.



