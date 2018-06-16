Mrs. Betty Lenora Jackson Niedenthal, 79, went to Heaven to be with her husband James on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon.

Born in Latta, on March 22, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Arter “Son” Jackson and Alise Craft Jackson. She was a wonderful wife, mother & grandmother. She was a waitress at the Harbor House Restaurant in Dillon for many years.

She leaves behind her children; Marie Vallejos, Andy (Regina) Niedenthal, Kelly (Monty) Grey; grandchildren, Christopher Grey, Courtney Grey, Lacey Vallejos, Tyler Baxley, Emily Walters, Hannah Walters, & Dylan Walters; great-grandchildren, Kelly, Phoebe, Piper & Wyatt; brothers, William Jackson (Margaret) of Latta and Sherwood Jackson (Elaine) of Florence; a sister, Joyce Jackson of Latta.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Mr. Benny Cooper. Burial, directed by Cooper Funeral Home will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

Mrs. Niedenthal was preceded in death by her husband and parents listed above; and by brothers, Gene Jackson and Harold Jackson; and by sisters, Doris McDaniels and Beatrice Lane.

