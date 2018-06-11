PHOTO GALLERY: First Baptist Church Holds VBS

Vacation Bible School was held at Dillon First Baptist Church recently.

This year’s theme was “Game On”, Gearing Up For Life’s Big Game 2 Peter 1:3.

Each night, there was a light supper followed by a pre-rally worship. At 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. VBS.

Vacation Bible School is for children who have completed 4K through the sixth grade.

Dillon First Baptist Church is located at 400 North First Avenue, directly behind First Citizens Bank.

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

