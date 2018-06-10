Glove And Trowel Garden Club Discusses Butterfly Project

On May 9th at 3:30 p.m. 14 members of the Glove and Trowel Garden Club met at the home of hostess and Program Chairman, Amy McColl, for their May meeting.

The meeting was called to order by President Molly Pittman who then lead the reading of the Club Collect followed by general club business.

The butterflies which are part of the Butterfly Project at East Dillon Elementary School and sponsored by the club were hatching and it was announced that they would be released on Thursday, May 10th at 10:00 a.m. Members of the club were invited to attend the release.

Members were reminded of upcoming events – the National Garden Club Convention in Richmond , Virginia, May 20-24, National Garden Club Week, June 3-9, and the Expo in Columbia on July 14th.

The program this month was a plant exchange. Each club member brought a plant from their home or yard. The plant selection included such plants as Coleus, Daylilies, Basil, Queen Anne’s Lace and African Violet. Members pulled numbers from a cup and took turns selecting plants just like a White Elephant Christmas gift exchange. Everyone went home with a new plant for their home or yard.

The Glove and Trowel Garden Club was organized in January 1953 and is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc. the South-Atlantic Region, the Garden Club of South Carolina Inc, and the Coastal District of the GCSC.



