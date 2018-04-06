Pilot Club Meets

The Pilot Club of Dillon met on Thursday, March 23, 2018, at the City of Dillon Fire Department. Eight members and one visitor were present. President-Elect Julie Hatcher called the meeting to order as she thanked all members for attending. The members then stood and recited the pledges to the American and SC flags. Sandra Ross gave the devotion for the evening and blessed the refreshments that were brought by Jenny Hood. Melissa Moody dispersed the newsletter and mentioned that all had a great time at the Mother/Son Dance.

Secretary Francis Shillingburg presented the financial report and it stood as read.

The business segment of the meeting consisted of discussing any improvements that are needed to ensure a successful 2019 Mother/Son Dance. All members agreed that this year was victorious and to continue as usual, with each year changes themes. Further deliberation will be in the future.

Other business included five members attending the SC District Convention in Myrtle Beach on April 20-22, 2018.

Additional duties included for the PC of Dillon is to update the Anchors at several local schools. This involves improving communication with the students and new ideas to keep participants aware in the business of Pilot.

The Governor-Elect, Terry Jordan, will make a visit at the May meeting. She will be enlightening the club on new suggestions and her vision to enhance the local Pilot Clubs. Jamie Sue Stephens, Pilot Historian, gathered Pennies for Pilots as the meeting was then adjourned.

The next meeting will be held on April 26, 2018 at the City of Dillon Fire Department at 6:30 p.m. The Pilot Club of Dillon is a non-profit volunteer service organization. Its main focus is brain safety and assistance to those brain-related disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, chemical dependency, traumatic brain injuries, brain cancer, autism and numerous other developmental and mental disabilities.