District Four To Conduct Kindergarten Registration

Dillon School District Four will conduct early kindergarten registration for all children that will be four-years-old on or before September 1, 2018 or five-years-old on or before September 1, 2018.

Early registration for the 2018-2019 school year will be held on Friday, April 13, 2018 and again on Friday, May 4, 2018 at the four elementary schools: East, South, Stewart Heights, and Lake View Elementary.

-Four and five-year-old students in the East attendance zone should register at East Elementary.

-Four and five-year-old students in the South attendance zone should register at South Elementary.

-Four and five-year-old students in the Stewart Heights attendance zone should register at Stewart Heights Elementary.

-Four and five-year-old students in Lake View should register at Lake View Elementary.

Since East, South, Stewart Heights, and Lake View Elementary serve designated attendance zones, parents should be prepared to provide proof of residence when registering.

The elementary schools will be open for registration between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Parents are requested to bring a copy of the documents listed below. Registration is considered incomplete without all documents on file.

-Child’s Birth Certificate

-S.C. Certification of Immunization (shot record)

-Social Security Card (being requested for student identification purposes)

-Department of Social Services (DSS) Case Number (if applicable)

-Medicaid Card (if applicable)

-Two (2) Documents Denoting Proof of Address

Students who will be four on or before September 1, 2018 may be eligible for full-day 4K services, which are not mandated by state law. Eligible students are those that meet the annual federal poverty definition or those that are Medicaid eligible. Acceptable forms of verification include the following: verification of family income, copy of current Medicaid Card and/or DSS Case Number. Verification of family income may include pay stubs, tax returns, or W-2 forms. Verification must be on file before a child can be enrolled.

State law mandates that all five-year-old children must be enrolled in an approved public or private kindergarten unless a waiver is signed by the parents or legal guardian. Waiver forms are available upon request at the elementary schools.

Parents that have questions in regards to kindergarten registration should call the school their child is zoned to attend.

-East Elementary-(843)774-1222-Principal: Shannon Berry

-South Elementary-(843)774-1210-Principal: Jan Powers-Penuel

-Stewart Heights Elementary-(843)774-1219 -Principal: Wendy Pace

-Lake View Elementary-(843)759-3003 -Principal: Kim Walsh