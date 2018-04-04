Ryan Lee Memorial Tournament Held

The Town of Latta Recreation Department held opening ceremonies for the eleventh annual Ryan Michael Lee Memorial Tournament on Friday, March 23, at 6:00 p.m., at the Town of Latta Recreational Field.

The ceremonies were conducted by Latta Recreational Director Dwayne Buckner and volunteer Ricky Bryant

A prayer was offered and the National Athem was sung.

After introducing each player and coach of the teams, the release of balloons and a fireworks display began.

At the conclusion of the display, a t-ball tournament was held. No scores were kept in the t-ball tournament. There was also a special needs game played on another field. Later an “ole-timers” game was played

On Saturday, March 24, the coach pitch, softball and baseball teams had a day-long tournament.

