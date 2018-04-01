Easter Cantata Held At Mount Calvary Baptist Church

The Mount Calvary Baptist Church Adult Choir under the direction of Gene Tanner, music director, presented the Easter Cantata, “Day Three, A Triumphant Easter Celebration”, on Sunday, March 26, at 6:00 p.m.

A video was also shown depicting the death and resurrection of Christ. As is stated in the Bible, Christ had to suffer, die, and be raised from the dead on the third day to make a way for us to be saved and have everlasting life.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

