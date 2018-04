The City of Dillon held their first ever Saint Patrick’s Day event on Saturday, March 17.

The event was themed “Get Lucky.”

Attendees were greeted and given green beaded necklaces.

There was food, fun for the kids, various vendors, and music.

The fountain area in downtown Dillon was festively decorated in green with green balloons, leprechaun, and even green water in the fountain.

PHOTO GALLERY

CLICK ONCE TO BRING A PHOTO INTO A SINGLE SCREEN AND THEN AGAIN TO ENLARGE

[gallery]