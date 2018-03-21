Mr. Garrett Nicholas Freel, 26, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 18, 2018. He was born on August 4, 1991, to Dr. Paul and Rebecca Freel at Florida Hospital in Orlando, Florida.

Garrett professed his saving faith in Jesus Christ at First Baptist Church in Dillon, South Carolina, where he was active in the children’s choir, Bible Drill, Royal Ambassadors, and his youth group. The spiritual heritage he received from his many mentors and teachers within the church had a profound impact on his life.

Garrett also served on multiple mission trips alongside his family on the foreign mission field, including Honduras with Baptist Medical and Dental Mission International, Burkina Faso, West Africa with Shattering Darkness Ministries and Jamaica with Mission to the World. Garrett’s passion for missions and reaching the lost was so sincere that he prayerfully considered serving our Lord in the mission field.

Garrett graduated from Dillon Christian School in 2009, where he was a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Key Club, Beta Club, and various academic teams. In addition, Garrett had a passion for football. He was a member of the 2008 football team, which won the South Carolina Independent School Association state championship. He was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl for South Carolina. Garrett was able to continue his football career at Fork Union Military Academy and Clemson University.

Garrett’s academic accomplishments included the Clemson University President’s List, Dean’s List, and a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda Honor Society. He was a board member and Vice-Chairman of Clemson University Ducks Unlimited. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences. He attended Methodist University Physician’s Assistant Program in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Garrett’s charismatic personality, contagious smile, huge hugs, love for family and friends, and ability to make those around him laugh and feel at ease will always be cherished memories. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, four wheeling and any opportunity to be in God’s creation. In addition to spending time outdoors Garrett also loved NASCAR.

Garrett is survived by his parents, Dr. Paul D. and Rebecca (Wilson) Freel; his sisters and brothers: Katie Smith (Grayson), Holden Freel, Carmen Nemcek (Dwight) and Ben Freel. In addition, he had one niece and nephew.

A Celebration of Garrett’s life will be held at First Baptist Church in Dillon, South Carolina at 3:00 p.m. on March 22, 2018. There will be a private ceremony and burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family is requesting that donations be made to Baptist Medical and Dental Missions International and Shattering Darkness Ministries.