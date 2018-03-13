Lake View Shuts Out Marion

The Lake View Wild Gators handed the Marion Swamp Foxes a 15-0 decision in a 3-inning, 15-run rule game played in Lake View on Thursday, March 8.

The Wild Gators managed 9 hits and committed no errors in the game while Marion managed 2 hits by Teric Rivers who was perfect at the plate with 2 hits in 2 at-bats.

The Swamp Foxes were guilty of 4 errors in the game.

Deonte Roberts picked up the win for Lake View. He pitched 3 innings and allowed 2 hits, no runs, walked 4, and struck out 9.

Teric Rivers was charged with the loss. He allowed 2 hits, 3 runs of which were earned, walked 1, and struck out no one.

The Wild Gators’ De’Ante Bridgett connected for 3 hits including a triple, a double, and picked up 4 rbi in his 3 at-bats. Jett Lewis was also perfect at the plate with 2 hits and a rbi in 2 at-bats. Webb Cardwell garnered a double and 3 rbi in his 2 trips to the plate while Jonathan Davis connected for a double and 2 rbi in his 2 at-bats.

Lake View will travel to Mullins on Wednesday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m.