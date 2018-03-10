Lady Gators Pick Up 14-9 Win Over Lady Auctioneers

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators picked up a 14-9 win over a much improved Mullins Lady Auctioneers team on Monday, March 5, in varsity softball action played in Lake View.

Lake View’s Grace Floyd pitched 4 and 1/3 innings and allowed 9 hits, walked 4, 1 HBP, 9 runs scored of which 5 were earned, and struck out 3.

Lindsey Floyd was credited with a save. She pitched 2 and 2/3 innings for Lake View and allowed 2 hits and struck out 4.

Mullins placed 2 runs on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning, and Lake View answered with 2 runs of their own in the bottom of the first inning to knot the score at 2.

Mulllins took a 3-run lead in the top of the second inning and added another run in the top of the third inning before Lake View placed 8 runs in the bottom of the third to take a 10-6 lead.

Each team managed to get a run in the fourth inning.

The Auctioneers managed 2 runs in the top of the fifth inning but Lake View added 3 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Spivey Evans connected for 2 hits in 3 at-bats for Lake View while Kaylee Herlong picked up 2 hits and 3 rbi in 4 at-bats. Baylee Miller also garnered 2 hits in 4 at-bats.

Lake View will travel to Mullins on Wednesday, March 14, for a 5:30 p.m. game.