World War II Veteran Honored For Service

Mr. Willie Williams, World War II veteran, was honored today for his service to our country at Pruitt Health Dillon.

Several groups came together to pay tribute to Mr. Williams for his serving our country and protecting our freedoms with a program held on Monday, February 26.

Just for your information, Mr. Williams’ son, Willie, Jr., served in the Viet Nam war.

Among those in attendance was Benita Harris, the Pruitt Health Hospice administrator, who welcomed all today for this event.

Special songs were by Chaplain Johnny Davis who also was part of the Second Wind Dream who helped make this a reality as Mr. Williams had requested this.

Special scripture reading by Sylvia Lee, the volunteer coordinator, was from Psalms 27:1-4.

A special prayer was by Rev. James Williams.

Long time friend and business associate, Preston Greene, III, introduced the guest speaker, Senator Kent Williams.

Senator Williams is a member of the Marion County Administration.

Senator Williams attended Florence Darlington Tec before attending S. C. State where he received his BS. The Senator also worked at the Clemson Extension Service in the past.

Senator Williams informed those in attendance of Mr. Williams’ service to his country. Mr. Williams was drafted in 1941 and served his country until 1944 while in the Army. Senator Williams informed everyone that it was a honor to be here to participate in this event as freedom is not free. Some have paid the ultimate price. However, God saw fit to return Mr. Williams to his family after his service to our country. Senator Williams expressed his appreciation to Mr. Williams that thanks to him, and others like him, we have freedom of speech and other freedoms. ”We are ‘Free’ because of men and women like Mr. Williams”, exclaimed the Senator.

Mr. Williams was born in Little Rock and stayed there until he was drafted. After returning from his service in World War II, Mr. Williams returned to live in New Jersey and resided there a long time prior to his return to Dillon where he lives today.

Senator Williams remarked “May God hold you in His hands”.

Celeste Cambell, Pruitt Health Dillon administrator added “We appreciate your service to our country. Thank you for serving. We all enjoy living in a country where we can speak freely, attend the church of our choice, and many more freedoms. Thank you for making our country a better place for my children and grandchildren”.

Speaker after speaker kept echoing the same sentiments of gratitude for Mr. Williams’ service.

Pruitt Health Hospice’s Benita M. Harris continued as she praised Mr. Williams’ service to our country.

Mary McElveen thanked Mr. Williams for all he had done plus allowing her to assist you with his hospice care.

Chaplain Johnny Davis also reiterated his thanks for Mr. Williams serving our country.

To sum it up simply…Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

