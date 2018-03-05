Fork Presbyterian Church Holds Valentine’s Day Family Night

On February 14, Fork Presbyterian Church had a most unusual Family Night. After their prayer time, everyone was given a chance to guess the number of chocolate kisses that were in a large candy jar! Steve Haywood came the closest without going over the amount. His prize was the jar of 350 Hershey Kisses. After the door prize drawings everyone was ready for some good music.

Adrienne Anderson introduced the Fork Hillbillies. This was a very talented group who played and sang “Victory in Jesus” and “Man of Constant Sorrow” from the movie Brother, Where Art Thou? Sandra Perritte, Bobby Perritte, Daphne Hayes, and Summerlyn Anderson made up this group. They were directed by Summerlyn Anderson.

Our next group was Rocky and the Rockettes! This unusual group did a medley of 8 songs. Each song had special dance steps and hand motions. They had everybody laughing and keeping time to the music! L.R. Perritte was Rocky, and the Rockettes were Daphne Hayes, Summerlyn Anderson, and Brenda Suggs. The director of this group was Brenda Suggs.

Marvin Suggs was our photographer. There was a Valentine backdrop and each person had their picture made before they went in the Fellowship Hall to enjoy the Valentine Banquet. Some posed with their sweetheart, some with friends, and some had a single picture. The tables were decorated with exciting red and white valentines and candles. Each person had a heart filled candy by his or her plate as a souvenir for the evening. Everybody agreed that the Fork Hillbillies and Rocky and the Rockettes were fantastic. They are ready for them to come again!

PHOTO GALLERY

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.