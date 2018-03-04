Tour Group From New York Visits The Dillon House

The J. W. Dillon House welcomed a tour group from New York recently. L & M Tours made a stop in Dillon to tour the historic house. The visitors were impressed with the history of the house and that it was furnished with so many original pieces. Docents were present to guide the group through the house. The J. W. Dillon House is a treasure to have in Dillon County, and it is a pleasure to share the history of the county with visitors. Pictured: Betty Lou Barclay begins the tour on the front porch of the Dillon House. (Contributed Photo)