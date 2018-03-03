4-H Seeking Entrants For Small Garden Project

Clemson Extension 4-H would like to announce that 2018 South Carolina 4-H small garden project is officially open for registration!

This project is designed to educate youth (ages 5-18) on where and how their food is grown using hands-on in-the-garden experience. The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, martial of family status and is an equal opportunity employer. Youth may participate individually or in a group! Non 4-Her’s must register at the office and 4-Hers may register at the office or online at https://www. eventbrite.com/e/2018-south-carolina-4-h-small-garden-project-registration-42998818624 . Registration closes April 15, 2018.

The Clemson Extension building office is located at 200 S 5th Avenue Dillon, SC 29536

If you are your youth are interested in becoming apart of the youth development program that provides life changing experiences that increase life skills, contact 4-H Agent Erika James at 843-774-8218 or erikao@clemson.edu. Please “like” the Clemson Extension 4-H Dillon County for constant updates. Please do not hesitate to call the Clemson Extension office at 843-774-8218 if there are any questions.