Help For Veterans: February 2018 Minutes

The monthly meeting for February 15, 2018, was called to order by Chairman Johnnie Daniels.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Lloyd Brown.

Chairman Johnnie Daniels welcomed 14 members who were present.

Refreshments were served by Mildred Mishue.

The treasurer’s report was presented and was accepted.

The secretary’s report of the January 25, 2018 was presented and was accepted.

A presentation of $200.00 from the Pee Dee Log Rollers by Woodmen Life Dillon Chapter was made to the Help for Veterans, Inc.

A report on the upcoming Health Fair for October 18, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. to be held at the City of Dillon Wellness Center was given and discussed.

A motion was made by Lloyd Brown, second by Levern Hayes, and approved by all.

Discussion on TV and Gun giveaway.

Door prizes for the annual Health Fair was discussed. It was agreed to ask for donations to help our veterans.

Brief discussion on drivers for veterans.

Everyone was encouraged to promote our website at www.helpforveteransdillon. com. Also, promote our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ helpforveteransinc. Thanked Mildred Mishue for preparing beverages and dessert. Next monthly meeting to be Thursday, March 15, at 7:00 p.m. Meeting was adjourned.