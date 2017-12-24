Rachel Hardy Named Director Of Rehabilitative Services At McLeod Dillon

McLeod Medical Center Dillon is pleased to announce Rachel Hardy, PT, DPT, as the Director of Rehabilitative Services. Rehabilitative Services at McLeod Dillon includes Physical Therapy, Speech Therapy and Cardiac Rehabilitation.

Hardy received her Doctor of Physical Therapy from the Medical University of South Carolina. She joined McLeod Dillon as a Physical Therapy in 2015. She works with patients recovering from injuries and illnesses, providing both inpatient and outpatient care.



Hardy commented, “I am excited to expand my career with McLeod Health, the leader in health care in the Pee Dee. I am eager to contribute to the overall health and well-being of the residents of Dillon County and the surrounding areas. By helping rehabilitate those recovering from an injury or surgery, they can get back to the things they enjoy in life – families, hobbies, and work.”

Rachel and her husband Brent reside in Dillon. They are the parents of a daughter, Quinn, and are expecting their second daughter in January.