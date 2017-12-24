Glove And Trowel Garden Club Holds Annual Christmas Social And Dinner Party

The Glove and Trowel Garden Club held its Christmas Social and Dinner Party on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at 6:30 P.M. at the St. Barnabas Episcopal Church Parish House. This is one of the highlights of our year as we invite our husbands or a guest to enjoy this festive event with us.

Our theme this year was an “Old Fashioned Christmas.” Tables with white cloths and Santa Clause Plates were decorated with lanterns holding red candles surrounded by fresh greenery and holly with red berries. The Parish House was decorated with beautiful seasonal decorations which gave our members ideas to use in their own homes. NGC Objective: Floral Design

Our President, Molly Pittman, welcomed everyone and thanked our Co-Chairmen, Jeanne McLaurin and Julie Sawyer and their committee. Committee members were: Julie Hatcher, Becky Lyell, Amy McColl, Molly Pittman, Jamie Sue Stephens, Ditto Jenkins, Julie LeChette, Patricia Page, Debbie Rogers, and Natalie Wallace.

On behalf of the Club, Jeanne McLaurin and Julie Sawyer presented Molly with a gift in appreciation of her service to our Club this year. Molly in turn gave each member a white crocheted dish cloth tied with a red ribbon that she made.

We had a short business meeting before the blessing. President Molly gave a brief highlight of each of our programs and speakers this year and our special projects. She welcomed our two new members and their husbands: Holli Strickland and her husband David, and Cindy McDuffie and her husband Ashley. December birthday greetings were extended to Amy McColl (December 28) and Debbie Rogers (December 29). Our Blue Star By-Way Marker dedication at the Dillon Wellness Center will be held in the near future. Also, a committee will be decorating the Dining Room at the “Dillon House” for the Holidays. Several members attended the “Celebrate Arbor Day” Program on Friday, December 1, at 10 A.M. led this year by the Yellow Jessamine Garden Club at the J.P. Camp Roadside Park on Highway #9.

Each member prepared a special food item along with wonderful desserts which provided a wonderful meal for us to enjoy after our blessing by Molly’s husband, Wendell.

Afterwards, Owen Wallace, our Garden Club Santa led us in our “Chinese Gift Swap.” He

delights in encouraging people to take someone else’s gift – this makes it more interesting!

Each year we purchase gifts for children. This year we brought gifts for Therapeutic and Medically Fragile Foster Children that have been placed with Lutheran Services Carolinas from the Pee Dee Region. Our member, Amy McColl, provided this information for us. Each member is given a name and brings gifts wrapped and tagged with the name they were assigned.

A Christmas Ornament was given to each member as a favor from the club.

Our next meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at 3:30 P.M. with Dawn Arnette as Hostess and Jamie Sue Stephens as Program Chairman. Our guest speaker will be Ed Scott who will talk to us about the “Art of Growing Orchids.”

The Glove and Trowel Garden Club is a member of the National Council of Garden Clubs, Inc., the South Atlantic Region, the Garden Club of South Carolina, Inc., and the Coastal District, GCSC.