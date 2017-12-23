Entrants Sought For 4-H Honey Bee Project

Clemson Extension 4-H has a new spring natural resources project in the making: the SC 4-H Honey Bee Project. This independent study project runs April-August, and is open to youth 5-18 years of age as of January 1, 2018. This project includes having an active role in beekeeping, learning the basics of entomology, and the gaining an appreciation for the role of pollinators of the world. The last day to register is February 2, 2017. The first 50 youth to register will receive a special surprise!

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer. Clemson University Cooperating with U.S. Department of Agriculture, South Carolina Counties, Extension Service, and Clemson, S.C.

Register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4-h-honey-bee-project-registration-tickets-39829657578. Please do not hesitate to register at the office at 200 S. 5th Avenue, Dillon SC 29536.

If you or your youth are interested in becoming a part of youth development program that provides life changing experiences that increase life skills, contact 4-H agent Erika James at 843-774-828 or erikao@clemson.edu. Please “like” the Clemson Extension 4-H Dillon County for constant updates.