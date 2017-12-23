Basketball Roundup: 12/14/17

Wild Gators Boys And Girls Teams

Fall To Loris Lions

The Lake View Wild Gators varsity boys and girls teams suffered losses at the hands of the Loris Lions on Tuesday, December 12, in Lake View.

The Wild Gators will travel to Dillon on Tuesday, January 2, at 6:00 p.m.

Dillon Christian Warriors

Hand Loss To Stallions

The Dillon Christian School Warriors boys varsity basketball team handed the North Myrtle Beach Stallions a loss in Dillon on Monday, December 11.

The Stallions controlled the tip-off. However, the Warriors took early control of the game and began substituting.

After the first quarter, Dillon held a huge lead.

In the second quarter, the lead grew.

The Dillon Christian School Warriors will travel on Friday, December 15, to play King’s Academy.

Dillon Christian Lady Warriors

Get Win Over Stallions, 57-21

The Dillon Christian School Warriors varsity girls handed the visiting North Myrtle Beach Stallions a 57-21 loss in Dillon on Monday, December 11, in basketball action.

The Warriors took an early lead and began substituting freely.

Dillon held a commanding 19-7 lead after the first period.

At halftime the Warriors were up 31-11.

After 3 periods of play Dillon was up by 38 points.

The Dillon Christian School Warriors will travel to Kings Academy on Friday, December 15.

Latta Lady Vikings Get Win Over Johnsonville

The Latta Lady Vikings returned home on Tuesday, December 12, with a 66-33 win over Johnsonville in varsity basketball action in the Region 7-2A opener.

Latta’s Riana Green scored a game-high 21 points while Moya McDuffie added 18 points. The Latta Vikings had a 19-10 lead after the first period and a commanding 31-12 lead at halftime. Latta continued to add points in the third period taking a 56-20 lead. However, in the final period of play, Johnsonville outscored Latta 13-10. The Vikings’ James and Johnson each added 6 points while Arica Gandy, and Campbell contributed 5 points each. Bursdall hit for 3 points and Berry garnered 2 points.

N. Graham led Johnsonville with 14 points, and Nesmith added 9 while Timmons connected for 6 points. Verner garnered 4 points. Latta will travel to Lamar tonight, Thursday, December 14, at 6:00 p.m.