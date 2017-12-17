Lavon Hodges, 80, died Friday December 8, 2017 in Chicago. Graveside services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m.. in Riverside Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr.Hodges was born in Dillon County a son of the late Eddie and Lula Ammons Hogdes. He was a retired plumber.

Survivors include his brothers and sisters, Sara H. Ezzel of Raleigh, N.C., Jimmy Hodges of Chicago IL., Travis Hodges of Santee, S.C.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Johnny Hodges, Eddie Hodges, Jr,, Clyde Hodges, and Carlyle Hodges.