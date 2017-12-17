Latta Election Results Released

By Betsy Finklea

Three incumbent Latta Councilmen—Trudy Drawhorn, Brian Mason, and Jarett Taylor—retained their seats on Tuesday, December 5th in the Latta Town Election. Nancy G. Brigman was elected the new mayor over two other candidates. This is the second time that she has served as mayor of Latta.

MAYOR

Nancy Brigman 136 votes 53.75%

Kevin Drawhorn 52 votes 20.55%

Larry Jackson 65 votes 25.69%

TOWN COUNCIL

Trudy Drawhorn 169 votes 28.84%

Brian Mason 145 votes 24.74%

Melinda J. Page

Robinson 128 votes 21.84%

Jarett R. Taylor 137 votes 23.38%

Write-Ins 7 votes 1.19%