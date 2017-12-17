Lake View Area Money Temporarily Transferred To County General Fund

By Betsy Finklea

The Lake View area money that was collected when the capital sales tax was in force was temporarily transferred to Dillon County’s general fund in a 4-0 vote.

The council had voted in recent months to put that money and money for the Latta area in a special account and that council could vote to use the funds if needed and then refund the account.

County Administrator Rodney Berry said the funds were needed for general operations. He reassures the public that the county’s full intent is to wholly refund the money to the account at a future point.

He said the County Council had been very proactive with funding items involving the inland port, the gas line for Wyman-Gordon, and other items that will produce big economic dividends, but that it had them operating on a tight budget at the current time until they begin to see the fruits of their investment.

A video of the meeting can be seen on The Dillon Herald’s channel on YouTube.