Greenlawn And Magnolia Luminary Service Held

The Greenlawn and Magnolia Cemetery Luminary Service and Kannaday Funeral Home Remembrance Service was held on Friday, December 1, at 7:00 p.m. at the Kannaday Funeral Home Chapel in Dillon, S.C.

This service was designed to remember the legacies that our loved ones left behind and the memories that we treasure in our hearts.

A table was placed in the chapel to represent the table that was prepared before the foundation of the world. On the table a candle was lit for each person who had passed away in the previous twelve months. The table center piece was a memorial candle that is fit for the people who passed from tragic events including mass shootings, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, and the one protecting, responding, and defending our beautiful nation. The roads in the cemetery wer lined with luminaries to show that we can have light on our paths in this world.

The pianist for the service was Mrs. Judy Gardner.

The welcome was by Rev. Christopher H. Daniels who also had the opening prayer.

There was a short video presentation, “Coming Soon to Bethlehem” shown followed by a Message of Legacy by the Rev. Lanny Carpenter. His text came from the first and third books of John and also from Luke 6:31.

Mr. Jay Lawson blessed those present with special music.

Mr. Ryan L. Kannaday, Jr. was responsible for the reading of the names of the loved ones who departed this life within the last twelve months.

A short video presentation, “Life and Legacy” followed.

“Silent Night” was the congregational hymn with Rev. Daniels having the closing remarks and prayer.

Everyone present was invited for light refreshments and asked to visit the cemetery where the luminaries were located.

Each family present was asked to pick up a Poinsettia from the sanctuary in memory of the family’s loved ones.

