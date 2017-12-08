Holiday House Held At Historic School (with photos)

A Holiday House was held on Saturday, December 2, at the Historic Graded School (the white building) on the former J.V. Martin School campus.
A bazaar with vendors, plants, handmade items, jewelry, and Christmas decorations was held.
There was an art, sculpture, and Christmas-themed quilt exhibit. The building was decorated festively for the occasion.
The event was sponsored by the Dillon Historic School Foundation. (Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)
