PHOTO GALLERY: Live Nativity Held

he Dillon Church of God presented the Live Nativity on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the church location on George Radford Boulevard. There was live singing by the Dillon Church of God Sanctuary Choir. The public was allowed to drive through or walk up to the scene and experience the real reason for the season. (Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)

