LEWISVILLE, NC – Robert Edgar Scharff, Jr. also known as Ed, age 72, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home on November 18, 2017, after an aggressive battle with leukemia.

In his early years, Ed was an Eagle Scout. After graduating from Southwest High School, he pursued his college degree, and graduated from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. His passion for UNC Basketball became an addiction – thank you Dean Smith and Roy Williams. He was an avid golfer, with 7 memorable hole-in-ones, endless rounds of golf, and 31 years as Owner and Custom Golf Craftsman of the Sand Trap Custom Golf. But, his greatest love was the life he shared with his wife, Cheryl.

He leaves his wife of nearly 50 years, Cheryl (Craven) Scharff; his two daughters Leigh Scharff Epps (husband Tim Epps) and Adrienne Scharff Rossignol; his four grandchildren, Bryce and Kyleigh Rossignol, Cooper and Finley Epps; his two sisters Jana (Scharff) Monahan and Mara (Scharff) Lovejoy; and many close friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Hayworth-Miller, 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC on Saturday, November 25th at 3 p.m. Ed’s nephew, Damon Scharff, will be officiating the services. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Calvary Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, NC.

The Scharff Family would like to say thank you to our extended family and friends for all of your love and support during this difficult time. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.