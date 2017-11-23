DEATH

NOTICES:

Funeral service for Ella Metter Bullock, 102 years old, was Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 12:00 noon at New St. Mark Baptist Church in Dillon. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Ms. Bullock died on Friday, November 17, 2017 at her residence in Dillon. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 2330 Highway 9 East, Dillon.

*

Janet Leigh Singleton, 50, died Sunday, November 19, 2017. Visitation will be held 1:00-3:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at Cooper Funeral Home. Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.