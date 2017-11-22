Services for Sheila Ann Carter will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6-9 p.m. Friday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Sheila, 24, died Wednesday, November 8, 2017.

Born in Dillon, SC, October 22, 1993, she was the daughter of Danny Ray Carter and Rhonda Scott Carter.

Survivors include her parents, Danny Ray & Rhonda Carter of Dillon; son, Nathan Achillies Williams; sisters and brother, Christie Carter, Tony Lee Carter, Jr., and Ashley Danielle Carter, all of Dillon; grandmother, Claudia Ann Arredondo.