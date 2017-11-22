Memorial services for Larry Joseph Graham will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Graham, 73, died Saturday, November 11, 2017 at his residence. Born in Dillon County, SC, July 20, 1944, he was the son of the late Melvin Graham and Evie Hunt Graham.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Daphne H. Graham of Dillon; daughter, Jennifer Hair of Lugoff, SC; son, John W. Graham of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandsons, Landon Wilson, Zachary Bennett Graham, and Samuel Joseph Graham; sisters, Eva Jo Cottingham, Polly Graham Whitley, and Mary Frances Huggins. Mr. Graham was preceded in death by his brothers, Archie Graham, and Marion Graham; and sister, Yvonne Bryan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.