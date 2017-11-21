First Baptist Church Of Lake View Holds Annual Golf Tournament

On Saturday, November 4th the First Baptist Church of Lake View took to the Links and held their annual golf tournament at Fairmont Golf Club, Fairmont, NC.

The weather was perfect and all players were ready for the Captain’s Choice event that was to be played on the pristine Fairmont Golf Club championship course (par 72).

The 2017 tournament was won by Mike Gandley, Ricky Hamilton, Ronald Moore and Jimmy Stone with a blistering round of 56 (-16). Second Place honors were take by the team of Andy Andrews, Dennis Andrews, Tommy Newberry and Mitchell Newberry who also shot a 56 but lost in a scorecard playoff. Third place was won by David Miller, Tony Britt, and Chris Miller who edged out Bubba Rogers, Marsha Rogers, Ashley Rogers and Dylan Rogers in a scorecard playoff with an impressive round of 59 (-13).

Four closest to the pin awards on the par 3’s were earned by Dylan Rogers, Jimmy Stone, Ray Garris and Jimmy Sweat.