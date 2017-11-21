Carter Signs To Play Baseball At CCU

Jon-Mitchell Carter took another step in his baseball career on Wednesday, November 8, when he signed to play for Coastal Carolina after his graduation in the spring of 2018 from Dillon High School.

DHS Athletic Director “Coach” Jackie Hayes congratulated Carter on his opportunity to continue his education and play baseball for a great school, Coastal Carolina. Coach Hayes encouraged Jon-Mitchell to take advantage of this great opportunity. Everyone who plays looks forward to an opportunity like this. Apply yourself, and you will continue to succeed in life.

Coach informed Jon-Mitchell that he was very fortunate having receiving help and support from the staff, his parents, and his family throughout his baseball career.

Coach encouraged Carter to “take the high road”. “You know what is right. Make the best of it.”

Carter has been playing baseball since he was 4 years old. He continues to love baseball so much that baseball is also his hobby.

Jon-Mitchell was influenced most by his father, Mitchell, in the sport of baseball.

Carter will always remember his teammates and what they represent in his career in baseball.

Carter said “I will always remember what my coaches have preached to me, and I will carry this from the high school level to the college level.”

“I have played centerfield and enjoyed it. I look forward to playing in the college level.”

Carter has received awards such as being named to Allstate, All Rookie, and All Region while playing baseball.

Jon-Mitchell has not only compiled good stats but also has acquired some good baseball ethics during his career.

Although Carter received other offers such as Florence Darlington Tec, he believes he will fit in well at Coastal Carolina.

Jon-Mitchell’s parents, Mitchell and Shannon Carter, are very proud of his accomplishments and success. They look forward to watching him excel at Coastal Carolina not only in baseball but also in his studies.

Carter has had some good coaches throughout his high school career including Greg Dozier, Philip Herring, Keith Coward, and Lee Page. These coaches are certainly proud of Jon-Mitchell and look forward to his college career. All of his coaches extended best wishes in his future endeavors.