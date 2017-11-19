Team Dedicates Season To Late Wayne Powers



The trophy the team won was presented to the family of Wayne Powers by head coach J. R. Edens. left to right: Jan Penuel, sister; Billy Powers, father; Jackson Powers, son; and Coach J. R. Edens. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)



The Latta 11- and 12-year old 8-0 undefeated rec football team is shown here with the trophy they won. The team dedicated the season to Wayne Powers who would have been one of their coaches. Pictured, left to right:, kneeling: Kristian Hennegan, Marquis Grice, Bryson Hyatt, Parker Ammons, Eli Jones, Caleb Huggins, Waylon Williamson, and Charlie Floria.. second row: Eli Henderson, Gatlin Johnson, Gavin Edge, Jackson Gardner, Michael McKenzie, Slaydon Strickland, Tyshawn Williams, Collin Minshew, Ian Seals, and Mervin Thompson.; back row: Coach Clint Brown, Rivers Estes, Justin Stutler, Holden Matthews, Warren McDowell, Chris McRae, Kartrell Townsend, Michael Hunt, Ricky German, Keyon White, Coach Charlie Johnson, and Coach J. R. Edens. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)