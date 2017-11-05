Lake View Town Council Minutes- September 2017

LAKE VIEW TOWN COUNCIL MEETING

September 21, 2017

Presiding: Mayor Matthew Elvington

Present: Council Members: David Kitchens, David Johnson, Merts Barnett and Tony Hayes

Also Present: Clerk/ Treasurer Sara Elvington

Mayor Elvington opened the meeting by welcoming everyone. He noted for the record all council members were present, making a quorum:

1) David Kitchens

2) Mertis Barnett

3) David Johnson

4) Tony Hayes

Mayor Elvington called the meeting to order and began prayer. The minutes from August 17th, 24th, and 31st were read. Council member David Johnson made a motion to accept the minutes as presented from August 17th, 24th, and 31st meetings, Council member Mertis Barnett seconded and all those present voted in favor.

Council Concerns:

1- Council member David Kitchens said there were 4 dogs that had gotten after a neighbor, very aggressive behavior; Mayor said he would see about putting out traps. Council discussed about the ordinance on animal control, a limit of 2 animals per household and animals have to be restrained/contained at all times. Many citizens are afraid of a few of the dogs. Mr. Pernell has been contacted several times and says he will see what he can do.

2-Council member David Johnson is still working on the community center photo area and will check with Mr. Horne on the road signs. The town may need to order more road signs after Mr. Horne looks into the matter further.

3- Council member Mertis Barnett said the Planning Committee has put the final touches on the fall Festival arrangements for the October 7th beginning at 5:00p.m. Everyone is invited; this is also a time to remember where we were a year ago with Hurricane Matthew.

4- Mayor Elvington said he has hired Kenneth King full-time for Maintenance Supervisor for the town. He will set up some traps for the animals and has reminded some citizens to please contain their animals. Project Honey Hill announcement was delayed. Mayor designed a new town Logo, set up by High Tech Graphics. Mayor also informed council the town is short one police officer. May has checked on getting people on board for the Beautification Committee and it is looking promising. Mayor also has reached out to several companies on recodification on the Town Ordinance, quotes have come back and Mayor and council all agree on going with the $7,000.00 bid. Mayor is looking into getting funds to do more work at the Recreational area; he is talking with 2 contractors at present time on the concrete and building a retaining wall.

5- All nuisance property letters have been sent out there have been some phone calls and visits by property owners receiving the letters. Mayor and council feel this is the only way to get some for the property cleaned up and improve the town and safety of the citizens.

There being no further business the meeting was adjourned.