The Dillon County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Taste of Dillon County was held on Monday night at the Twin Lakes Country Club in Dillon. Guests enjoyed music, conversation, and various courses of food where they got to sample some of the finest dishes offered by restaurants in Dillon County.

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

