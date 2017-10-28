PHOTO GALLERY: Mount Calvary Baptist Church Holds Fall Festival

Mount Calvary Baptist Church held their annual Fall Festival on Wednesday, October 25, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Everyone enjoyed hot dogs, desserts, and beverages served in the Fellowship Hall.

Afterwards those attending enjoyed games and inflatibles in the Family Life Center.

At 7:45 p.m. everyone enjoyed “Trunk or Treat” in the parking lot.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

