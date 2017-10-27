Dew Selected For Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff

Lake View High School’s Coach Johnny Dew was selected to serve on the coaching staff of this year’s Shrine Bowl Team.

Coach Dew began his coaching career at Dillon High School as an assistant football coach and head baseball coach. Coach Dew’s forty-two years of coaching experience has included football, baseball, girls basketball, and athletic administration. He has previously coached at both Dillon and Latta High School, and is currently the assistant football coach at Lake View High School. Among his many accolades, Dew served as the president of the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association and was named the 2003 SCACA Assistant Coach of the Year and one of the National Assistant Coaches of the Year, also in 2003. He acted as an assistant coach for Dillon’s 2008 and 2009 Championship teams and for Lake View High School’s 2016 undefeated State Championship team.

Dew is married to his high school sweetheart, the former Rhonda Grant, and they share two children Megan and John Berry.

