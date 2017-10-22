Gene McDougle, 50, of 34 Dragon Trail, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Latta, SC and was a son of the late Tommy Woodell and Doerena Carroll.

Mr. McDougle worked several years in the agriculture industry and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his two brothers, Jerry Lee Carroll of Woodruff and Jerry Ray Carroll of Laurens; a sister, Loretta Southerland of Laurens and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mr. McDougle was predeceased by his grandmother Dorothy Gray Woodell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date by the family.