Death Notices

Mr. Ulysses Madison passed away on October 10, 2017 at McLeod Hospice after an extended illness. Funeral Services will be held 1:00pm Monday, October 16, 2017 at Bethel AME Church in Dillon with burial in Resthaven Cemetery. Friends may call at the home, 1911 Highway 301 North-Dillon. This is another service by the professionals of the House of Thomas Funeral Home of Dillon, SC

James Bethea died on Monday, October 16, 2017 at his residence in Chatlotte, NC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

Graveside service for Talynn Malia Manning will be held Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 3:00pm at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Dillon .Baby Girl Manning died on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

Funeral service for Joyce Pauline Stroman will be held on Monday October 23, 2017 at 1:00pm at MarsHill Bibleway Church in Dillon, SC. Burial will follow in Roadside Cemetery in Dillon. Ms. Stroman died on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at her residence in Dillon, South Carolina. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1407 Taylor Street, Dillon, SC.

Funeral service for Larry Dunham will be held on Monday, October 23, 2017 at 1:00pm at Millers Chapel AME Church in Little Rock, SC. Burial will follow the service at New Holly Cemetery in Dillon. Mr. Dunham died on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at Carolina Hospital System in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1503 Dandelion Dr., Dillon. SC.

Mrs. Frances H. Gasque, age 73, beloved wife of Harold Gasque, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach after an illness. Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2017 at Pyerian Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Cooper Funeral Home in Dillon.

Mrs. Judy H. Hyatt, age 67, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced later by Cooper Funeral Home.

Ms. Sandra Hubbell, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 in Greenville, SC, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced later by Cooper Funeral Home.