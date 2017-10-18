Wildcats And Bull Dogs To Battle On Friday Night

By Lonnie Turner

The Georgetown Bull Dogs are planning a trip to the unfriendly confines of Dillon Memorial Stadium Friday evening to take on the Wildcats in what should be for the Region 6-3A Championship. Both teams are unbeaten in the Region with 3-0 records with only one regular season game left on the schedule after this week’s match up.

“We’ve got a chance and that’s all we can ask for,” said Georgetown head coach Ken Cribb. “We’re going to lace them up and see where we stand at the end of the night.”

The Wildcats lead in the series that began back in 1970, but there have been only twelve meetings since then. The Wildcats have won the last five straight, but the record is 8-4.

The Bull Dogs began the season with consecutive losses to Conway, Carver’s Bay and Andrews, but since week three, the have won five straight, including an 18-0 win over the Loris Lions and a 44-12 defeat of the Aynor Blue Jackets, the only two common foes so far for the teams. In both games, the Wildcats had to come from behind before putting the two teams away.

“Our team has been playing outstanding on defense and special teams did great in last week’s win over Loris. We had an interception returned and a punt returned for touchdowns. I’ve been definitely pleased with our kids on defense.”

The Wildcats have also been outstanding on the defensive side of the game, recording 14 pass interceptions and 17 quarterback sacks. Ty’Quan Porter leads in the picks department with 8 and has returned 2 for touchdowns. The Sack Pack is led by Shakai Jeanti with 5.

Offensively, with Jalen Williams out with a bad ankle and Zareon Hayes on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, sophomore Jay Lester and Isiah Benjamin lead the rushing department with 295 and 195 net yards. Lester has completed 56% of his 74 pass attempts for 947 yards and 12 touchdowns. The kicking game continues to prosper for the Cats with Ahmad Dawad good on 39 of 44 PAT attempts and three field goals to climb to third place in scoring with 48 points.

This will be a most important game for both teams, so there should be a lot of Bull Dog fans headed this way, so get out early and give these Cats a big boost!