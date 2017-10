Mr. Ulysses Madison passed away on October 10, 2017 at McLeod Hospice after an extended illness. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 16, 2017 at Bethel AME Church in Dillon with burial in Resthaven Cemetery. Friends may call at the home, 1911 Highway 301 North-Dillon. This is another service by the professionals of the House of Thomas Funeral Home of Dillon, SC.