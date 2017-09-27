PHOTO GALLERY: Friend Day Held At Dillon Congregational Church

The Dillon Congregational Holiness Church celebrated “Friends Day” on Sunday, September 24.

The church was packed as the members had invited friends to attend on this special day. Chairs were placed in the aisle to accommodate the overflow of people.

There was special singing before Pastor John Bryant preached the Word.

At the conclusion of the service everyone enjoyed fellowship and a delicious meal.

Dillon Congregational Holiness Church is located on Black Branch Road, Dillon, S.C.

