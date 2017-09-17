Vikings Get Win Over East Clarendon

The Latta Vikings returned home Friday, September 8, from Turbeville with a 50-21 win over East Clarendon.

Latta’s quarterback, Dylan Brewer completed 7 of 12 passes for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns while Dylan Carter completed 4 of 5 passes for 43 yards and 1 touchdown. Carter also carried 4 times for 50 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Deonte Stanley was on the receiving end of 6 passes for 158 yards and accounted for 3 touchdowns while Kendall Moultrie caught 4 passes for 61 yards and 1 touchdown. Moultrie also rushed for 5 yards on 2 carries and scored a touchdown. Chandler Nolan garnered 95 yards on 12 rushes while Darius McRae picked up 57 yards on 4 rushes. McRae also picked up 57 yards on 3 catches.

Latta’s defense was led by Mickey Dotson and Chandler Matthews who each had 9 tackles. Chandler Matthews had 6 tackles while Trey Anderson, Kiese Blake, and John Malcolm George each had 5 tackles. Dylan Carter and Blake Tyler added 4 tackles each. Tim Jones, Deonte Stanley, and Brandon Hayes each contributed 3 tackles. Bridges Young and James Bailey each had 2 tackles while