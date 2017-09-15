Online Classes Are A Real Thing At LVHS

Over 2000 students in South Carolina are enrolled in online courses through various programs. Dillon School District Four has partnered with EdOptions Academy to deliver online courses to our students in high school.

These courses are researched-based and provide sound curriculum. EdOptions Academy is fully-accredited virtual school solution which allows schools to enhance, expand, and extend their program offerings with certified teachers. An instructional assistant monitors the students’ daily activities. This Fall Semester, Lake View High School is offering anatomy and physiology to their students. They will expand course offerings in the Spring by adding geometry and other courses.

Edison Arnette, Principal of Lake View High School said, “He is constantly seeking viable instructional delivery mechanisms that will benefit our students. The online virtual program provides options for our students in those areas small schools have gaps.”